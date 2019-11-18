The Ridgefield Spudders and Hockinson Hawks are set to play each other in the 2A State semifinals at Shoreline Stadium in Shoreline at 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 22. The matchup comes after Ridgefield won 3-0 and 5-1 over Sequim and Port Angeles, respectively, while Hockinson beat Cedarcrest 1-0 and White River 3-0.
The winner of the Ridgefield-Hockinson game will play the winner of the Columbia River-Selah game at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23. Ridgefield, who beat undefeated Columbia River in the district championship on Thursday, Nov. 7, said they plan on taking the tournament one game at a time. Hockinson, with a 15-6-1 overall record, dedicated their season this year to a Camas boy with a rare form of cancer.
The La Center Wildcats lost 4-0 against the Kings Knights from Shoreline in the first game of the 1A State Tournament on Wednesday, Nov. 13. The Wildcats made it to the state tournament after winning 2-0 in a loser-out, winner-to-state game against Castle Rock on Nov. 9. The team had a 13-6-0 overall record.
The Prairie Falcons had their last game of the season after losing to the Mountain View Thunder 2-0 in the 11th game of the 3A District tournament on Nov. 7. The Falcons had an 11-7-1 overall record.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.