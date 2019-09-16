Saturday, Sept. 7
Woodland at Heritage: 3-0 Woodland
Battle Ground at Ridgefield: 5-0 Ridgefield
Tuesday, Sept. 10
Woodland at Seton Catholic: 5-0 Woodland
Thursday, Sept. 12
La Center at Woodland: 4-0 Woodland
Columbia River at Prairie: 5-0 Columbia River
Hockinson at Kelso: 6-0 Hockinson
Union at Ridgefield: 2-0 Ridgefield
Saturday, Sept. 14
Washougal at La Center: 6-0 La Center
Prairie at Hockinson: 2-2 Tie
Hudson’s Bay at Woodland: 3-2 Woodland
Ridgefield at Skyview: 3-2 Ridgefield
Upcoming home games
Woodland at Ridgefield: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17
Mark Morris at Hockinson 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19
