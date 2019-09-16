Saturday, Sept. 7

Woodland at Heritage: 3-0 Woodland

Battle Ground at Ridgefield: 5-0 Ridgefield

 

Tuesday, Sept. 10

Woodland at Seton Catholic: 5-0 Woodland

 

Thursday, Sept. 12

La Center at Woodland: 4-0 Woodland

Columbia River at Prairie: 5-0 Columbia River

Hockinson at Kelso: 6-0 Hockinson

Union at Ridgefield: 2-0 Ridgefield

 

Saturday, Sept. 14

Washougal at La Center: 6-0 La Center

Prairie at Hockinson: 2-2 Tie

Hudson’s Bay at Woodland: 3-2 Woodland

Ridgefield at Skyview: 3-2 Ridgefield

 

Upcoming home games 

Woodland at Ridgefield: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17

Mark Morris at Hockinson 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19

