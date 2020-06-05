Due to pandemic-related safety guidelines and travel restrictions, the West Coast League Board of Directors voted to cancel its 2020 summer collegiate season last week. League members Cowlitz, Port Angeles, Walla Walla, Yakima Valley and Ridgefield are canceling their respective seasons.
The board also decided on a 2021 opening day of June 4. Among those beginning league play on that date will be an expansion team based in Nanaimo, British Columbia.
"Yes, we're heartbroken about 2020," WCL Commissioner Rob Neyer said in a news release. "But we're already looking toward 2021, with Nanaimo joining the league and playing at historic Serauxmen Stadium. And with more exciting news on the way, we're confident that next summer will be our best yet."
The WCL's Portland Pickles and Wenatchee AppleSox still hope to play this summer, independently. For details, please monitor their websites and social media in the coming weeks.
— The Reflector
