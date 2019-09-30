Executive board members of the Washington State Interscholastic Activities Association (WIAA) approved moving the state championship football games from the Tacoma Dome to three separate stadiums on Monday, Sept. 23.
The state championship games will take place at Mt. Tahoma Stadium in Tacoma, Harry E. Lang Stadium in Lakewood and Sparks Stadium in Puyallup on Saturday, Dec. 7. Mt. Tahoma Stadium will be host to the 1B and 4A championship games at noon and 4 p.m., respectively, with the Harry E. Lang Stadium hosting 1A at noon and 2B at 4 p.m. The 3A and 2A championships take place at noon and 4 p.m. at Sparks Stadium.
The three stadiums are within 13 miles of each other, which gives high school football fans the opportunity to see multiple games during the day. Any ticket purchased at any location will provide valid entry for all three sites.
“The mission of the WIAA staff and executive board was to find three locations that were close in proximity to each other and could handle the needs of a WIAA State Championship,” WIAA Executive Director Mick Hoffman said in a news release. “We are grateful for each of the site managers who made these great stadiums available as we believe they will provide a terrific atmosphere for the biggest games of the year.”
The WIAA board also mentioned that if two schools from similar geographic areas advance to a championship game, the option of a nearby site may be agreed on with approval from the WIAA.
