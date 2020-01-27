The Ridgefield School District has kept its promises, delivering extraordinary value to our community. An example is the partnership with the city on sports fields, which saved taxpayers approximately $6 million.
But Ridgefield is growing and our schools are already over-crowded.
Proposition 5 will provide comprehensive, hands-on training for students. It invests in Ridgefield, will help attract the best and brightest teachers and will reduce overcrowding by building a new K-4 elementary school and a 5-6 intermediate school.
Even with passage of the bond, our district will still have one of the lowest tax rates in the region. Vote yes for Proposition 5.
