I am truly disheartened, even scared, by the focus of those in the Republican Party who have placed loyalty to Donald Trump above loyalty to our country and our democracy.
Where is the Republican Party’s outrage over Trump’s lies, his lack of a moral compass, his pandering to radicals, his support of disinformation campaigns waged by citizens and foreign interests, and his flagrant campaign to gain political power by fomenting class warfare and pandering to fear and prejudice ?
I applaud and commend Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler and others for their vote to impeach President Trump. I urge the Republican Party to step up and support candidates and legislators like Congresswoman Herrera Beutler, who work for solutions, not for revenge.
I am a concerned grandfather who has voted Republican for over 40 years, but not now.
