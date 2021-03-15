After Battle Ground Public Schools recently returned to a hybrid learning format, the local Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) chapters were there to present a program for fifth grade students at Tukes Valley Elementary School.
Each and every member of SAR are historically certified descendants of families who fought in or supported the American Revolution. The Fort Vancouver and George Rogers Clark (Olympia) SAR Chapters teamed up to give fifth graders a glimpse of what it was like to live in rural American during the late 1700s. Around 140 students attended the presentation through video chat platforms from their homes or by viewing the presentation on a projected screen or laptop in class.
The SAR presentations were given in two back-to-back sessions. Five members from the two chapters split the duties of telling the story of what was required for a family to survive and thrive on their rural farm. The members also appeared in continental and militia military uniforms, talking about the aspects of their colonial attire and sharing some details about their own ancestors who participated in the American Revolution.
Participants in the presentation included the President of the Fort Vancouver Chapter Jeff Lightburn, President of the George Rogers Clark Chapter Arthur Dolan and local Fort Vancouver Chapter members Carl Gray, Larry Heckenthorne and George Vernon.
“We were able to contrast what life was like in 1776 versus the amenities we all enjoy today,” Lightburn said in a news release. “We essentially took the program that we would have normally presented in person and delivered it over Zoom. It also allowed us to combine resources of two chapters, leveraging the personal knowledge and experiences of our members. In turn, the students were able to ask questions directed to each of us.”
Living on a farm in the 1700s meant a family had to be self-sufficient — from tilling the land for crops to raising livestock and harvesting food to eat. It also meant families had to safeguard themselves against ever-present dangers on the frontier. In many instances, young men and women reaching the age of 10 left the farms to apprentice in various trades that would provide them a lifetime of work.
“If you didn’t grow it, raise it, make it or collect it, your family didn’t have it!” Art Dolan said. “In times of drought and food was scarce, family members often went hungry. Older children were sent to apprenticeships in the city so the rest of the family had food.”
