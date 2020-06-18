Residents of Clark County can use fireworks to celebrate Independence Day in unincorporated parts of the county from 9 a.m. to midnight on July 4.
“Even though fireworks are offered for sale starting on June 28, remember that they are not allowed to be used until July 4,” Interim Fire Marshal Dan Young said in a news release.
Clark County Fire Marshal staff will be out enforcing fireworks laws. Illegal use of fireworks, whether using them outside of allowed times or using an illegal type of fireworks, is subject to a $500 civil fine for first time offenders.
The city of Vancouver has banned fireworks within its city limits. Clark County provides a chart online at https://www.clark.wa.gov/sites/default/files/dept/files/community-development/fire/fireworks-discharge-times.pdf for those interested in learning where fireworks are allowed.
A few important safety reminders
• Always have a bucket of water and water hose ready to douse any fire.
• Assign a responsible adult to supervise fireworks use.
• Use fireworks outdoors in a clear area away from buildings, vehicles and dry vegetation.
• Never aim fireworks at people or structures.
• Never attempt to alter fireworks or relight “duds” that fail to ignite.
• Place used fireworks in a bucket of water to soak overnight before disposing of them. These devices can still be smoldering and could start a fire if placed in a trash receptacle.
