Clark County Public Health is upgrading its advisory at Vancouver Lake due to test results revealing elevated levels of cyanotoxins in the water. The cyanobacteria bloom continues to cover most of the lake.
Results from water samples taken from Vancouver Lake on Aug. 3 revealed cyanotoxin levels above the threshold recommended by the Washington State Department of Health.
Given the elevated toxin levels and the extensive cyanobacteria bloom at the lake, Public Health is upgrading its current advisory to danger and advising against all recreation on the lake.
Danger signs are being posted at the swim beach and other public access points to the lake. Public Health is advising against all recreation on the lake, including swimming, kayaking, paddle boarding, canoeing and water skiing. Pets should be kept out of the water, and Public Health is also advising against fishing at Vancouver Lake.
The warning advisory at Lacamas Lake remains in place, as water samples continue to show elevated toxin levels. Public Health is advising people to avoid direct contact with all water at Lacamas Lake.
Water samples from Round Lake show toxin levels below threshold levels, but the algae bloom is still present at the lake. As a result, Public Health is downgrading that advisory to caution. People should avoid areas of scum in the water.
As long as algae are present, toxin levels could increase as conditions at the lakes change. Public Health will continue to monitor the algae blooms at the lakes and, as long as the blooms are present, will take weekly water samples to test toxin levels. Signs will be updated as conditions change.
Cyanobacteria, also known as blue-green algae, can pose a significant health risk if the toxinas are ingested, inhaled or come into contact with skin.
Inhaled bacteria or toxins can cause wheezing, coughing, chest tightness and shortness of breath. Skin contact can lead to rash, itching, blisters and eye irritation.
If water with cyanotoxins is accidentally swallowed, symptoms can include abdominal pain, diarrhea, vomiting, numbness of the lips, tingling in fingers and toes, and dizziness. The toxins can be fatal to pets that drink the water.
— The Reflector
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.