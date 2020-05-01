U.S. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler is seeking to have the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) reopen National Wildlife Refuges, including the one in Ridgefield, sending a letter to FWS Pacific Regional Director Robyn Thorson late last month.
Herrera Beutler, R-Battle Ground, sent Thorson a letter April 30 requesting that public access resume at the refuges following restrictions put in place in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. The letter notes that state lands were slated to open back up starting May 5, following an announcement by Gov. Jay Inslee April 27.
“With appropriate safety guidelines still in place, this move would give families and seniors in our region additional options to get outside and promote their physical health,” Herrera Beutler wrote. She mentioned the Ridgefield National Wildlife Refuge specifically, saying it provided “an enormous recreational benefit” to Clark County.
“During this challenging time, public lands can provide an excellent opportunity for families and residents to safely get out of the house and enjoy our region’s beautiful wildlife, which would be a significant boost to their emotional and physical health,” Herrera Beutler wrote.
— The Reflector
