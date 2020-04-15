Continued low returns of key Chinook salmon stocks are expected to limit numerous Washington salmon fisheries in the upcoming season. The state’s 2020-21 salmon fishing seasons, developed by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) and tribal co-managers, were tentatively set last week during the Pacific Fishery Management Council’s (PFMC) meeting.
“These seasons were determined with the goal of meeting conservation objectives while offering opportunities whenever possible, but we had some tough decisions to make this year,” WDFW Director Kelly Susewind said in a news release. “We appreciate the hard work of co-managers and everyone else who sat through long teleconferences and webinars to determine these seasons.”
“This was another difficult year with so many depressed stocks as a result of lost and damaged habitat,” Chair of the Northwest Indian Fisheries Commission Lorraine Loomis said. “I am especially encouraged by efforts this year to include habitat recovery in fisheries planning. Salmon continue to decline because their habitat is being lost faster than it can be restored and protected. Working together to change that trend is the most important thing we can do for salmon recovery.”
Season recommendation now move forward for approval by the National Marine Fisheries Service and final rulemaking, including additional opportunity for public comment and consideration.
Columbia River
The summer salmon fishery will be closed to summer Chinook retention, including jacks. Stronger forecasts allow for sockeye retention in 2020, a change from last year.
Fall Chinook fisheries will be open under various regulations. Waters from Buoy 10 upstream to Puget Island will be open Aug. 16 through 27 for Chinook and will remain open for coho afterwards. Most of the waters upstream will open Aug. 1, but Warrior Rock to Bonneville Dam will open Friday through Sunday from Aug. 7 through Sept. 6.
Steelhead fisheries in the Columbia and Snake rivers will be very limited this season and additional protective measures will be in place due to continued low returns of steelhead.
Puget Sound
Low returns of Stillaguamish and mid-Hood Canal Chinook and Snohomish coho limited a number of Puget Sound fisheries in 2019 and created even greater constraints in 2020. This includes closing fishing for winter Chinook in East Juan De Fuca Strait, the San Juan Islands, Deception Pass and Port Gardner, Admiralty Inlet, Tacoma-Vashon Island and Hood Canal. Summer seasons in Deception Pass and Port Gardner are also closed to protect coho. Susewind said the department recognizes that many of these fisheries have seen continued declines in opportunity in recent years.
"This is never the outcome we hope for, but until these stocks rebound, this is an unfortunate reality," Susewind said. "We continue working alongside the public and tribal, state, and federal partners to address all the factors impacting these critical runs."
This summer, Chinook fisheries are expected to be largely similar to last year, with most Puget Sound marine areas opening for Chinook retention beginning in July or August. Summer Chinook fisheries are expected to begin July 1 in select marine areas.
Washington’s ocean waters
Initial ocean fisheries reflect a reduced coho quota due to significantly lower projected returns in 2020. All four of Washington State’s marine areas are scheduled to open June 20 for a Chinook-only fishery with the transition to Chinook and coho beginning June 29.
Additional information
Additional information about this year's sport salmon fisheries and the North of Falcon process can be found on WDFW's website at https://wdfw.wa.gov/nof.
