The Ridgefield Family Resource Center helps Ridgefield families and students in need, and with all of the challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Resource Center has been busy. With restructured programs to allow for social distancing and safety, the center had to close its communal snack cupboard, a popular place for kids to grab a quick bite to eat. However, the center decided to replace the cupboard with individual snack bags and added short and positive messages that became inspirations for many.
“Snack items are expensive,” Ridgefield Family Resource Center Director Christine Poppert said in a news release. “With students home all day, we wanted to help our families.”
According to the release, the center received a large number of snack donations, which allowed them to make one snack bag per person. Each bag had a little message of inspiration.
Soon others in Ridgefield were helping create the messages.
“People in the community wanted to participate by providing the cards with positive messages,” Poppert explained. “People have told me that writing the cards to give to others helps their minds stay positive and grateful, and it is something to do while at home during this time.”
Soon the Resource Center had many beautiful, artistic messages of hope and support for their snack bags.
The center said the impact the messages made on families was clear and mentioned that families have hung the messages on refrigerators and on mirrors.
“The snack notes have become a huge hit and are important in many ways for our families. The simplicity of a positive message can often change a negative mindset. My hope is that we can all learn to be the light and love in a time where we see darkness and hate,” Poppert said.
To assist the Ridgefield Family Resource Center with its food pantry and other items, monetary donations can be sent by check, with RFRC in the memo line, to the Ridgefield School District, 510 Pioneer St., Ridgefield, WA, 98642. To arrange to send or drop off cards, please contact Chris Poppert at christine.poppert@ridgefieldsd.org
