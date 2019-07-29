Adventure and new friends await at Camp Hope’s overnight camp next week. The camp takes place from 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 6, to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, August 7. Campers will hike, build campfires and play games with the new people they meet. Some other activities include horseback riding, swimming and cave exploring. The day ends with an ice cream feast.
Registration for the event is $60 per camper aged 10-18, with a $55 family rate. The camp is located at 12800 NE Roper Road, Battle Ground and price scholarships are available upon request.
More information can be found at camphope-wa.org.
