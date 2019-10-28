All Natural Pet Supply, a local pet store chain, is set to open up its Battle Ground location on Friday, Nov. 1.
According to Store Manager Kymber Webb, the store will have a self-wash dog station, grooming supplies and plenty of different dog foods to accommodate dogs with different diets.
“I am most excited for the self-serve dog wash,” Webb said, adding that many people in North County have muddy dogs that need baths. “I think it distinguishes our facility.”
Webb said that alongside the self-wash dog station, the 1,700-square-foot sales floor will offer multiple types of food to satisfy the needs of all animals.
“People in North County love their big bags of dog food,” Webb said.
She said some select foods are grain-free and include foods that use specific meats and formulas.
Along with dog food, Webb said All Natural Pet will also feature food and supplies for cat owners as well as those with other small animals such as rabbits and chinchillas.
The Battle Ground Location of All Natural Pet Supply is the third in the local chain of stores owned by Tom Fralia.
Webb said she pushed for the third location to be in Battle Ground when the company was expanding.
“Battle Ground has a lot of feed stores and grooming places,” Webb said. “I felt it needed a store like ours.”
Webb, a North County native, grew up on a farm in the Yacolt area and graduated from Battle Ground High School. She currently manages the East Vancouver Franchise of All Natural Pet Supply and is excited for the Battle Ground store to open.
“We have lots of orders coming within the next week as we get set to open,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.