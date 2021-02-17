210224.news.local.covid-19.rb.1.jpg

A graph showing the daily number of confirmed cases of COVID-19, as well as a curve of cumulative cases, updated to Feb. 16. The left axis shows the number of new cases per day based on the date of testing, while the right shows the cumulative number.

 Graph courtesy Clark County Public Health

Wednesday’s update of COVID-19 activity in Clark County was relatively quiet, with 32 new cases and no additional deaths reported.

Clark County Public Health’s Feb. 17 update put the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases at 17,909 since the outbreak began. There were 255 active COVID-19 cases reported, which are ones still in the isolation period.

The county’s number of COVID-19 deaths remained at 213, with 191 confirmed to be due to the disease and 22 suspected.

There were 36 patients with confirmed COVID-19 hospitalized in the county as of Wednesday, with an additional six under investigation, awaiting test results.

210224.news.local.covid-19.rb.2.jpg

A map from Clark County Public Health shows areas by ZIP code where confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been tested. The rates per 100,000 of population in each ZIP code are shown by progressively deeper shades of color for a greater case rate.
210224.news.local.covid-19.rb.3.jpg

A graph showing the percentages of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Clark County, broken up by age group. The left bars show the percentage of cases, while the right bars show the age group’s percentage of the total Clark County population.

 

