Woodland-based senior care center Woodland Assisted Living has been a presence in the community since 1995. Lying just west of Horseshoe Lake Park, the care center focuses on “nurturing the spirit and improving the quality of life for assisted living residents.” This year, the care center underwent its first remodel since its construction and is gearing up for its remodel celebration on Tuesday, Oct. 3.
“It’s been (a) pretty extensive (remodel),” Administrator of Woodland Assisted Living Justin Settlemier said. “We’ve done both the lower floor and the upper floor.”
Woodland Assisted Living is a 62-bed nursing home with many services including skilled nursing care, Alzheimer’s and dementia care, as well as a comprehensive rehab program. The center has gathering areas, a barbershop and an in-house kitchen.
Settlemier said the care center started its remodel process about two years ago with an update on the wallpaper and paint as well as refinishing some of the desks in the common areas.
“It used to be ugly — it was 90s decor,” he said.
Along with a repaint, the carpeted flooring in a large majority of the care center has been replaced with hardwood and three full rooms have been renovated to better accommodate the needs of people living in the building.
“We’ve remodeled all the main entrance areas and down the halls we’ve added new furniture,” Settlemier said, and later added that the front “TV Room,” upstairs “Great Room” and the dining room all received a complete remodel.
“I love how light and bright we are now,” Director of Community Relations Tammy Mackey said about the remodel. “Everything is open, everything’s clean, the new hardwood floors, it’s light now.”
Settlemier explained that many of the rooms at the center lack natural light and the addition of LED lights brightened up the dining room and hallways so the center isn’t so dark. With this, the “Great Room” upstairs received new lighting, cabinetry and a reading nook as a place to relax. The great room is host to bingo parties, receptions and board game nights.
Now that the remodel is close to finished, Settlemier has his eyes set on the future with the addition of four or five independent homes on Horseshoe Lake.
“They just broke ground a few days ago on the homes,” he said, adding that while the homes are separate, they are still owned and operated by Woodland Assisted Living.
