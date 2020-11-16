I want to talk to you young men out there for a minute. Patrick Henry may or may not have said, "give me liberty, or give me death!" It's a good story, and might be true. He was a great man. He's dead now. Words didn't help him.
Arrogant talk show hosts on the radio, left, right or purple, can't change reality. I don't care how funny or cool they are. You need to protect yourself and yours. It's your job. If scientists think there is even a 1 percent chance that wearing a mask in public will keep your family alive, you know what you need to do. Suck it up for a little while longer and wear that spit cover.
You already wear that tie you hate, so what's the difference? Work, church, whatever. You hate the tie, I hate the tie. She likes the tie. You don't do it for yourself. You do it for *them.* You keep it real for *her.*
Politicians lie. Politicians think truth is what they can get away with. Sometimes they can twist reality itself and make truth seem plastic, strange and unpredictable. COVID-19 is a disease. COVID eats politicians for breakfast. You don't wear a mask for politicians. You wear it because of that slim chance that scientists are right, and you don't want to kill your loved ones.
I don't care if you think God made reality, or if you think there is a Mother Nature. I don't care if you think this is some kind of rainbow-unicorn computer game. With a disease like COVID-19, reality gets to be right. Death gets to be the boss. Your boss isn't the boss. You aren't the boss. There is nobody higher than our enemy to bargain with. There are no fancy words that let you hide for a while.
Now is the time. You are the hero. Wear the stupid mask. Protect your house.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.