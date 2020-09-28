Clark County Fire District 3 is starting its annual budget process for 2021. This is a dynamic project for us this year due to the city of Battle Ground having annexed to the fire district. We thought our community would like to know how we develop the budget, and opportunities to participate.
First, we determine how much revenue we will have to provide emergency services by looking at the assessed property values combined with our fire levy rate. Second, management works with emergency personnel to develop a list of priorities that are based on our Strategic Plan we completed earlier this year.
These priorities are discussed during a budget workshop with our elected Board of Fire Commissioners, which is scheduled for 9:00 a.m. on October 3rd. (Visit our website to learn how to access the virtual meeting at www.fire3.org.)
Once the preliminary budget is developed, there is a public hearing for further discussion on budget items. This meeting is scheduled for November 9 at 6:00 p.m. at which time the Board can pass the budget or continue the conversation to another meeting.
Fire District 3 works hard to be transparent and a good steward of your tax dollars. We operate under a balanced budget, and maintain an adequate reserve fund in case of emergencies. We hope you will consider joining us for these meetings to learn more.
