I don’t know why it seems so difficult for folks to understand this basic, simple truism.
When something is “banned” by an authority figure, the folks who follow the ban give up the banned items. The folks who do not follow the law, do not.
Somehow that concept, which seems pretty basic, seems to be too complicated for the “ban guns” crowd to grasp. A letter writer’s statement last week that banning assault weapons will “get them out of the hands of those who would use them to terrorize our communities” is a perfect example of this totally erroneous thinking.
Does she seriously believe that those who plan to terrorize our communities will just rush right down to the police station and turn in their guns? Please, use a bit of common sense before joining the “ban guns” crowd.
I think gun control advocates are, at their heart, more interested in controlling people than solving problems.
