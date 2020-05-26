With Washington state enforcing a new gun-control law which is known as I-1639, many residents of Battle Ground have disliked the enforcement of this new law. I-1639 is a law that was already placed in effect that puts different kinds of restrictions on gun rights. Some of the restrictions state that anyone who is under the age of 21 is not allowed to buy any semi-automatic assault rifles. You must also go through some background checks before you can purchase any firearm. Many residents of Battle Ground have established a meeting in Kiwanis Park in opposition to this new law.
Joey Gibson, who is the founder of Patriot Prayer, was leading the rally at Kiwanis Park. He stated that he believes that Battle Ground is home to many passionate gun owners in Clark County. Along with many other residents of Battle Ground, he believes that this new law is cutting short their rights as gun owners. They say that this is also a threat to the second amendment. Many who had gathered at the rally at Kiwanis Park were armed with different firearms from assault rifles to handguns.
This new law has been a big concern for many gun owners in Battle Ground along with many other residents of Washington. I think that this new law tends to be a threat to the second amendment and the rights of gun owners. With this new law coming, gun owners will start to feel like they are insecure and they are being neglected by the local government. I think that every person has a right to bear arms and that right should not be taken away from them or controlled by the government. I think I-1639 is an unconstitutional law and it should be removed. I think that Reflector should be more supportive of the second amendment and protecting gun owners’ rights.
Thank you for taking the time to read my letter.
