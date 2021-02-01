This is the message I just sent to Amazon:
Dear Amazon,
I just read your letter to President Biden dated January 20, 2021. Your offer to President Biden to help in distributing COVID virus vaccine throughout the United States is very generous. This offer from the tremendous Amazon distribution system will make a huge contribution in getting the vaccine to all corners of our country. Where was the letter to President Trump in December when the vaccine began arriving from suppliers? How many lives would have been saved if Amazon had offered its huge distribution system over a month ago? But you waited until you could obtain the political gain from the Biden presidency. Cancel my Amazon account now!
