It was great to see former state senator Don Benton at the Annual Salvation Army Fundraising Dinner a week or so ago. The Salvation Army is celebrating the new building Benton helped secure funding for through the State Capital Budget when he was a powerful leader in the Senate.
Benton, who now works for the president, and his wife Mary made a contribution to the new building that he helped secure state funding for.
Benton spoke of how much diversity of assistance The Salvation Army provides to the community.
Thanks to the Bentons and many others, the new building will be dedicated and opened next month.
