Here’s why I think we ought to support President Trump, whatever we may dislike about his demeanor. 1.Trump has fought to keep his campaign promises. Exceeding rare in DC. 2. Over 10,000 children a year trafficked and sold over our border into horrific sex slavery. Trump has over 400 miles of wall built so far which makes this more difficult. Biden and Harris promise to tear it down. 4. California Democrats have passed a law making it easier on those who sodomize “consenting” minors as long as no more than 10 years difference in age (who could ever support that party any longer?!). Trump is against such heinous behavior. 5.Trump has eliminated over 10,000 job-strangling regulations and lowered taxes-enticing businesses to repatriate and an explosion in job growth. This which Joe and Kamala have promised to undo should also allow our economy to recover even faster than it grew in the first place. 6.Trump supports school choice which is the only fair answer to the heinous direction public school curriculums are going in. 7. Trump has created Opportunity Zones incentivizing businesses to establish in impoverished communities creating job opportunities there. 8. Trump signed an executive order helping foster parents and foster kids have more permanent home relationships and better support. Also programs helping prevent the need for kids going into foster care. The executive order also provides foster kids with better schooling opportunities and hopeful futures. This is very important as over 40 percent end up homeless! 9.Trump seeks to stop the hundreds of millions in tax-dollars going to support aborting unborn babies in our nation and around the world. Politicians give our tax dollars to Planned Parenthood who in turn launder it back into the same politicians’ political campaigns. This is criminal! 10. He has the courage to have a terrorist leader like General Suleimani and henchmen taken out with a very surgical strike for killing Americans. 11. Past presidents are dying slow deaths of envy over the Middle East peace agreements the Trump administration has brokered. More countries signing on almost weekly! 12. While Democrat governors and mayors are breaking all fidelity by letting violent “protestors” destroy their taxpayers’ property, courthouses, homes, etc., President Trump is backing law enforcement and for safe streets and neighborhoods. The Democrat Party is no longer the party of your hard working union neighbor. It is now the party of radical America disdaining leftist politicians totally sold out to greed who become rich in office.
I will be voting for Trump and Republicans.
