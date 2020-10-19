Blue state politicians have not honored their oaths to protect American citizens from street violence. Liberals are too busy politicizing everything including sports, a vaccine and death itself (funerals). They care only to advance themselves within our government to rule. Imagine our greatness with two political parties working together for the betterment of all. We are unbalanced because Democrats and their media lust for power. This self-righteous party is hung up on racism and has been since losing the Civil War. Antifa and BLM promote this hatred to help divide and conquer free people. Instead of punishing these rioters, liberals punish the right for protecting themselves with their first and second amendment rights. City violence is stoked all the more to blame President Trump and steal a nation. True systemic racism is found in oppressed inner cities. Democrats have controlled these so-called sanctuary cities for 50 or more years. Homelessness, crime and murder have doubled in many of them. An overwhelming majority of black Americans want more police in their neighborhoods, not fewer. Where is their constitutional right of protection? True reparations begin and end with liberals returning these stolen lives. They need good schooling, better housing and everything promised by Democrats but never delivered. Why haven't these black lives mattered? There was a time when Democrats believed in God and freedom. If any remain today why are you silent to tyranny? Did you all have to denounce Jesus Christ when taking a knee and raising a fist to Marxism? This path of the new Democrat Party darkens a little more each day. I picture, in genuine sadness, them clinging to a root in the abyss. We have survived two and a half centuries with God's morality leading us to his light. Leftism always attempts to drag us back into their darkness. Now they claim our Founding Fathers were racist so our constitution is illegitimate. Our forefathers wrote tens of thousands of letters concerning this nation's survival with God at the top of an American ideal. I believe in God, family and country. Socialism denies all three and instead promotes a dead end ideal of a selfish government that rules from the top of the food chain. Are you not tired of their ungodly, yet holier than thou attitude of the last four years? It is time for the silent majority to speak up before our silence becomes permanent. At the very least vote. Do you wish to control the government as our constitution states or do you want an oppressive government controlling us? President Trump gets my vote along with every Republican up and down the ticket. For myself, this is the easiest and most important election ever.
(1) comment
Amen. Totally accurate assessment.
