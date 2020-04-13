Regardless of your beliefs on the relative public health danger presented by the spread of COVID-19, we can likely all agree that the effects on the economy — locally, regionally, nationally and internationally — have been devastating.
Local businesses especially are reeling, plunged into a fight for survival brought on by a stay at home order that has in most cases reduced revenues to a trickle as our friends and neighbors look to save what money they have in the face of long term uncertainty.
The Reflector likewise finds itself in a similarly precarious position.
A couple weeks ago, as newspapers began to adjust to these news economic realities, free weekly publications like The Reflector began to rapidly close down. There have been at least a dozen cases of this happening in Washington alone. That’s because without a subscriber base, a predicted steep drop in advertising blew a hole in revenue and led to a situation where payrolls could not be met — much less a profit.
The elimination of events and the temporary shuttering of thousands of businesses has had a dramatic effect on the bottomline for many publications.
Industry leaders have warned that this pandemic could be an “extinction event” for many community newspapers already battered by two decades of adjusting to and outlasting digital disruptions.
The Reflector’s advertising representative, designer, drivers and journalists remain dutifully on the job largely because of the continued support of local establishments and a small but growing number of people who have chosen to voluntarily subscribe to our newspaper. Many others have chosen to provide financial support in the form of donations through our annual fundraising drive.
To these people and businesses, we are eternally grateful. A simple “thank you” just isn’t enough.
Still, it’s incumbent on us to let our readers know that this pandemic and all its assorted economic ailments threaten the continued survival of our newspaper. The production and delivery of 20,000 copies of a free publication is less sustainable today than ever before.
At the same time, we know that the community journalism we produce is more valuable than ever, and we remain resolute and committed to continuing to bring you the information you need to know without bias or favor.
But we need support.
In light of these times, we’ve launched a new “Support Local Journalism” campaign at our website, www.thereflector.com. Visitors will be greeted by a closable popup window asking them to consider supporting our newspaper through a subscription or contribution.
While it seems counterintuitive for a free newspaper to ask for subscriptions, there is value in such an arrangement. Rather than your newspaper being delivered by a driver, it will land in your mailbox each week through the U.S. Postal Service. Also, if you live outside of our circulation area, this option will restore delivery of community news directly to your home. Beyond the ease of delivery, those who choose to become subscribers become financial stakeholders in our operation who will help ensure the continued life of this newspaper.
In a time of widespread woes, it’s uncomfortable and even awkward to ask for a community newspaper to ask for support. So many are hurting. We’re the ones who, in normal circumstances, relay the needs of others to the community and rally support through coverage.
We will continue in that role, but at the same time it’s our duty to let the communities we cover know our position before we meet the fate of many other free publications — not after.
I speak for all my colleagues at The Reflector when I say thank you for your support, even if that amounts to simply continuing to read our newspaper.
To all the businesses fighting for survival, keep at it. We’re right there with you.
Eric Schwartz is regional executive editor for Lafromboise Communications, which publishes The Reflector, The Chronicle and Nisqually Valley News. He can be reached at eschwartz@thereflector.com.
