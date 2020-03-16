Taxpayer-funded COVID-19 test kits; isn’t that socialism? No, it’s not socialism because that would not be politically expedient for our Republican friends who are just trying to keep America great.
Letter to the editor: Wouldn’t taxpayer-funded COVID-19 tests be socialism?
- Chuck Wallace/Longview
