The Port of Ridgefield is a maturing entity and requires a commissioner with the appropriate set of knowledge, skills and abilities to take us into the future.
Dave Kelly comes equipped with those requirements from his professional experience as an executive vice president in a distribution company.
Dave’s career has a history of strategic planning and synergy development that will be required for the successful coordinated future of the port and the city. As a neighbor of Dave’s Windy Hills Winery, I can attest to the fact that Dave has the best interests of the community when planning for the future.
Vote for David Kelly.
