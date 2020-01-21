Rick Bannan’s lengthy interview of local state legislators (Local Lawmakers Head to Olympia, Jan 15) did a fine job of covering all the major issues facing their constituents.
The importance of the car tab law to save us a couple hundred bucks a year.
Another run at fixing a bridge, a project many of us will not see completed in our lifetime. How the NRA and evangelicals are keeping our young armed and sexually uneducated.
No mention of lesser topics such as climate change, homelessness, over-development, income disparity, declining fish runs and the slow erosion of open country and water resources.
If you lived in Australia you might talk about these things, but not here.
We will wait until the devil is at the door and then play the point-the-finger game.
I’m sure Rick, if he lives long enough, will do a good job covering this certain eventuality.
