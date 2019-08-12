Relay For Life is the signature fundraiser for the American Cancer Society around the world. On July 13-14, 2019 Relay For Life of Clark County was held at Prairie High School where more than 500 participants were registered on teams and more than 800 attended. On behalf of the entire volunteer leadership team, I would like to thank the 52 community businesses that sponsored this event, with a huge thank you to PeaceHealth and Vancouver Ford for continuing their partnership as presenting sponsors for Relay For Life. This event could not happen without the support of Waste Connections who provides all of the logistics aspects of putting on this huge event. Approximately 28% of the actual total funds raised were donated by our local community sponsors. This does not include the nearly $18,000 of in-kind donations by businesses who were part of the Relay For Life weekend. We could not do this without each and every one of our business partners as well as all of our participants who tirelessly raise funds for this annual event.
Relay For Life empowers communities to take action for a world without cancer. Our business supporters are paramount to this goal. We welcome any businesses that would like to be part of Relay For Life. If you are interested,
Thank you again to each and every one of our 2019 Relay For Life sponsors. We look forward to your continued support in 2020!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.