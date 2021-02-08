I don't mind when someone wants to attack me by name not once but twice! Typical tactic used by the left to intimidate people into silence as opposed to an ongoing reasonable dialog of differences. I won't bother mentioning their name, but I feel it is only fair that I get to respond. I never said COVID-19 wasn't a threat. The reaction to it most certainly is!
I would love to see the CDC scientist (that this person quotes) address the statistics of the havoc, destruction, mayhem and, yes, deaths that have resulted from the lockdowns! Crime on the rise, children unable to socialize with other children, suicide, lost jobs, hate and mistrust building (lack of conversation and transparency). How much longer are we going to sit idly by and let our country sink into a very deep dark winter (Biden's words)? We can walk and chew gum at the same time. We have the tools now to allow us to go back to work and resume our normal lives.
