We want to thank voters for approving the City of Battle Ground annexing to Clark County Fire District 3.
Annexation will enable both communities to maintain the level and quality of emergency services for their families and businesses.
It also means the City will be able to invest more funding in police, streets, and parks. We look forward to reporting back on those projects as they unfold.
The process of sharing information about annexation started more than a year ago. Along the way, we realized something bigger was happening than a ballot measure to protect emergency services. The level of engagement from both communities was amazing, and the discourse was civil even when people disagreed. The questions were heartfelt and people approached the issue of annexation with open minds regardless of how they voted.
Your participation and interaction during this time helped us build relationships that will make our communities stronger. It also helped those of us who work for the City and Fire District reconnect to the passion we have for public service.
For all these things, we are sincerely grateful.
Erin Erdman, city manager, city of Battle Ground
Scott Sorenson, fire chief, Clark County Fire District 3
