Against great odds, President Biden must bring our country together to face a myriad of issues that include addressing the pandemic, racial injustice, environmental degradation, over-incarceration, health care infrastructure insufficiencies and unsupportable prescription drug pricing.
Regarding this last issue, why does a major American drug manufacturer charge the insurance company of a friend of mine over $1,000 for 30 antidepressant pills when they can be purchased in Canada for only $175? So much to rectify in this nation.
