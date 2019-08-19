I have written to both our senators asking for the Democratic position as well as their personal position on immigration.
It has been over two months with no response.
Does anyone know?
This is trending as a very important issue to Americans and I can’t even get a boilerplate response from our elected officials.
Maybe it is a Republican talking point because they are the only ones willing to talk about it.Amboy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.