I just received a letter about the CARES Act from Donald J. Trump. It was disgusting — another example of twisted truth. Not an outright lie, but worded to give a false impression. In it, President Trump says, “I want to thank the United States House of Representatives and the United States Senate for working so quickly with my Administration to fast-track this $2.2 trillion in much-needed economic relief to the American people.”
The impression is that the CARES Act originated with his administration and the House and Senate worked with his administration to get the Act moving. This is far from the truth. Called the Middle-Class Health Benefits Tax Repeal Act of 2019 (H.R. 748), it originated in the House by Joe Courtney (D-CT). It was revised and retitled as it made its way through the legislative process, but the truth is it was started in the House by a Democrat.
Donald Trump and his administration came on board later in the approval process.
Mr. Trump: In your letter you also refer to the selflessness and compassion of the American people. A demonstration of that selflessness and compassion from your office would certainly help.
