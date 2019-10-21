I thought I would never vote for a Democrat.
I have always voted straight Republicans, but not this time.
Like most, the amount of urban sprawl in rural areas concerns me greatly.
Adrian Cortes says he wants to preserve rural character and is against the 2000-acre sprawl development on 179th that was recently approved by county council. If this keeps up, Clark County will look just like Portland.
His opponent voted for it.
In my opinion, real estate industry and developer interests are controlling decisions made by the council, and it’s about time it stopped. Listen to people for a change.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.