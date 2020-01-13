The Ridgefield school bond is needed. As a senior citizen and also new to Ridgefield, I see our schools as a reflection of the health and vitality of our city. Yes, Ridgefield is growing because it is a place families and retired people want to live.
Ridgefield will grow as our economy grows. New businesses and new citizens will want to call Ridgefield home. As a senior, who has chosen Ridgefield as my home, I see the school bond as a very important investment for our children, the citizens, and the businesses of Ridgefield.
In my lifetime, I have planted many trees knowing as they matured someone else would enjoy their shade. The school bond is an investment that will benefit citizens of our great city now and into the future.
Please vote yes for the school bond.
