Neil Butler has my vote and my support for Battle Ground City Council Position 3. He is well informed, especially around issues that face our city. Running a city and serving as a city councilor takes specific knowledge that I know Neil has. His service on our council would be an important step toward building a better Battle Ground.
I have worked closely with Neil over the last couple of years and have come to know and admire the appreciation and care he has for his community. Recently, when a tornado hit Battle Ground, he went out into to assist and work alongside those with damaged homes and property. He made sure everyone in his neighborhood that was affected had support and help. He doesn’t do this for the recognition, but because he knows it’s the right thing to do. He has genuine care and concern for his neighbors and the people of Battle Ground.
I am often impressed by Neil’s ability to remember people. He builds genuine relationships and friendships with ease. I have seen his willingness to help in many different situations. When there is a community need, Neil shows up.
He would be a great addition to the Battle Ground City Council.
