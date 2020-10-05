I urge you to vote for Brandon Vick as our state representative for District 18, Position 1. Brandon is a proven representative in Olympia for Clark County who believes in bringing all sides together for discussion and to find solutions.
Brandon is respected by his peers and delivers results to our community. Brandon is working to jump start our local economy and to provide support to our local businesses. Brandon is diligent about responsible government spending and corresponding low taxes.
Brandon is a lifelong resident of Clark County who is often seen with his family participating in community activities around the county. Brandon has business experience with his family's locally owned business.
As a legislator, Brandon is passionate about the issues that make Clark County a better place for all of us.
