I wish to praise the writings of Don C. Brunell. Thank you to The Reflector staff for including his writings/opinions in your newspaper. I’ve become accustomed to looking in each issue (first) for anything this man has written. I believe that Mr. Brunell does plenty of research for each topic that he covers. His articles are thorough, with perspectives from both sides of current issues. I have found that his articles contain statistics and recommendations based on scientific and economic information that helps people determine whether they’re for or against certain proposals. Mr. Brunell’s column has actually convinced me to change my opinion a time or two, as a better educated reader. I can discuss important topics more intelligently now.
Recently, the article entitled “Removing Snake River Dams is Unwise” convinced me to investigate more and to feel impassioned about the idea of saving most dams.
Mr. Brunell has a fan. I am incredibly thankful to The Reflector for publishing his work!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.