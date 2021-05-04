Thursday, May 6, is the annual National Day of Prayer. First, we need to thank God, our creator, the many blessings He has given us, the greatest of which is eternal life in heaven, if we repent of our sins and believe in Jesus, His son, who died on the cross for our sins. God tells us in His word, the Bible, in 2 Chronicles, 7:13-14, that when He sends problems or a pestilence among His people, if we, His people, will humble ourselves, and pray and seek His face, and turn from our wicked ways, then He will hear from heaven, forgive our sins and heal our land. Now we have this COVID-19 disease, (pestilence), that we can blame somebody for, but ultimately God is in charge of everything, even this. He probably allowed it to happen because we are throwing God out of our lives, Bibles out of our schools and becoming more ungodly all the time, making things like abortion, (murder), etc., legal. If we want God to bless us and our country as He has so abundantly until now, we need to get on our knees, and ask God to forgive us and heal our land. Please pray for all of our government officials, military people, police officers, firefighters, doctors, nurses, etc., who work hard to protect us, pray for worldwide peace and healing from diseases, especially in the poorer countries of the world. For more information, go to nationaldayofprayer.org.
Most Popular
Articles
- BG couple killed in I-5 crash remembered
- Clark County COVID-19: recent case rate close to threshold for Phase 2 reopening rollback
- Vancouver man dies in collision
- WSP seeks more witnesses in fatal collision that killed three
- Three killed in Interstate 5 crash; Vehicular homicide charges expected for driver
- Inslee visits Fort Vancouver to promote ‘Take It Outside’ campaign
- Cowlitz tribe breaks ground on hotel at ilani
- Archery World opens in Battle Ground
- Inslee warns of ‘COVID 2.0’
- Commentary: Rethinking Natural Gas Bans
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Inslee visits Fort Vancouver to promote ‘Take It Outside’ campaign (2)
- Inslee warns of ‘COVID 2.0’ (1)
- Washington Supreme Court won’t reconsider ruling decriminalizing simple drug possession (1)
- Letter to the editor: Gov. Inslee, please reconsider your tax plans (1)
- Letter to the editor: Conservative voices often silenced (1)
- Letter to the editor: Support ban of menthol cigarettes (1)
- Washington House passes capital gains tax (1)
- Vancouver man faces charges of kidnapping, rape (1)
- Letter to the editor: I wish the Republicans would quit wasting my tax money (1)
Latest News
- BG couple killed in I-5 crash remembered
- Woodland in bloom at Holland America
- Ridgefield man pleads guilty to ‘catfishing’ teens for child porn
- BGPS board approves staff reduction due to falling enrollment
- Regional editor hired for The Reflector
- County seeks young people to fill six volunteer positions on youth commission
- BG Councilor DesRochers seeks second term
- Port of Woodland closes on latest land transaction
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.