Jaime Herrera Beutler always recognizes the needs of our community, then acts on it in Congress. For example, when this global pandemic struck and small businesses were forced to close their doors, Jaime acted swiftly to pass vital relief for small businesses. This allowed them to keep workers from missing a paycheck, and for many businesses, it allowed them to continue providing health insurance for their employees.
Carolyn Long has repeatedly attacked this vital bipartisan program that saved more than 90,000 jobs in Southwest Washington.
Long is out of touch, and I’ll proudly vote Jaime this November.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.