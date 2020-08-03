The Washington State Primary is a few days away. If you are in the 17th District, please vote to re-elect Senator Lynda Wilson. She has proven herself as a competent, reasonable and compassionate voice for those who are concerned with governmental accountability, parental rights, veterans’ benefits, 2nd amendment rights, small business rights, and now our government’s response to the current pandemic. Lynda works year round, listening to her constituents and educating herself on the issues that affect us. August 4th is the date. Please vote for Senator Lynda Wilson.
