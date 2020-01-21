If I could talk to my state legislators, here’s what I’d say. Please, I beg you to unite with Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson to have our state join the move to ban assault weapons. In doing so, you honor the bipartisan action of presidents Ford, Carter and Reagan 25 years ago to promote public safety by banning assault weapons.
They knew, as we all do, that such a ban would not end violence but is one easy step to get some of the most dangerous weapons out of the hands of those who would use them to terrorize our communities.
And do not respond with second amendment rights arguments as I am educated and know the intent of our forefathers was not that ordinary citizens have access to the military style weapons of today.
This argument is illiterate and foolish.
Also, I do not buy the alarmist argument that a ban on assault weapons leads to big brother taking our target shooting, hunting, or antique gun collections.
Are NRA campaign contributions so important that legislators would continue to put their constituents at risk by refusing a reasonable request to ban ordinary citizens from having military style weapons?
Really?
(1) comment
Maybe it makes one feel good to cry out "Ban Assault Weapons," but it is only that, feel good.
If such an educated person would actually research it instead of blindly following other feel gooders they would find during the ten years of the last so called Assault Weapons Ban there were some 58 shootings at schools, to include Columbine High School.
As a Vietnam Veteran that was trained on and carried a military grade firearm in the Army, what I can obtain that is being called an Assault Weapon today is not, I repeat, not the same firearm the Army gave me to use, even though it may appear similar.
Lastly, at what point would you be willing to stand up and say there is enough gun control laws now, allowing people to still legally own a firearm?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.