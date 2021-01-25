I would like to publicly thank Jaime Herrera Beutler for taking a stand for truth over politics with regard to her vote to impeach Donald J. Trump. It was not easy, and it was a decision she came to with thought and explained eloquently. It is a sad day when standing for truth can be dangerous.
I was especially taken aback when I read the quote from the Clark County Republican Women’s organization printed in the Jan. 20 edition of The Reflector. The venom dripping from the quote was shocking and disheartening. I was particularly saddened to read, “we will do everything in our power as the largest Republican women’s organization in Washington state to recruit and elect a conservative candidate who will represent our values.”
I don’t know what those “values” refer to but I cannot imagine these to be Christian values. Christian values are based on the life and teachings of Christ. These certainly do not include hate speech, lying or intimidation. These values do include love, truth and respect.
Let’s take a step back and stop the herd mentality. Let’s avoid the echo chambers and thoroughly research our sources from which we gather our information and make informed decisions.
Kim Pasic
Vancouver
