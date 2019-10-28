Earlier this week, Shauna Walters stated in a letter to the editor that Neil Butler needs to outline his positions for Battle Ground more clearly and to be more transparent.
This seems to be a case of projection in that other than anti-Initiative 1639 rhetoric and random cliche phrases about liberty and taxation, Shauna has offered no solutions and doesn’t appear to have a handle on the issues that Battle Ground faces.
Ms. Walters had an excellent opportunity to share her vision for Battle Ground in the recent League of Women Voters candidate forum. During the forum, she said very little regarding her plans for Battle Ground while she stumbled in trying to answer questions that were provided to her beforehand. Don’t take my word for this, the entire video is available at CVTV.org. Please watch it yourself and decide.
Battle Ground needs creative, thoughtful and serious action to move forward with the rest of Clark County. Neil Butler and Philip Johnson understand the issues. Please watch the video and consider Neil Butler and Philip Johnson as the candidates to get this done.
