I am extremely disturbed about groups calling for Clark County Council Chair Quiring's resignation. I do not believe our county has systemic racism. "Systemic" means "pertaining to a system." There may be racism — for anywhere in the world, there are some people who are racist. What laws have been passed that mean our county has a "system" of racism?
If there are such laws, let's get rid of them. But to state our county has systemic racism is just wrong. Eileen Quiring was correct in her statement she did not believe our county has systemic racism. Because she doesn't sign a letter generated by one council member, she should resign? I voted for her and so did the majority of Clark County. I don't believe they feel differently about their vote.
She should not resign! We need honest leaders who are unafraid and speak for the silent majority.
