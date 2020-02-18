I am supporting Elizabeth Warren for president because she will fight for me. Want to know how she will fight for you? She will fight for you if:
You receive Social Security benefits by giving you $200 more per month.
You care about climate change and want your children and grandchildren to inherit a livable planet.
You have overwhelming student loan debt and need some relief.
You have childcare expenses. Warren will cover those expenses.
You need medical services and lack meaningful healthcare coverage.
If you want a President that will fight for you and your family vote Elizabeth Warren!
Julia Berreth
Vancouver
