I sent the following message to Gov. Jay Inslee.
“Gov Inslee, I doubt this will matter to you but I am going to express myself regarding your proposal for a capital gains tax on sole proprietorships, farms, forestry and investments. I am a retiree with a small business. I run my small business at the age of 72 because my Social Security does not cover all my expenses, as in heat, water, food, insurance and medical care. Much less the taxes on this property I have had for 31 years in Clark County! All the time I was working I invested as much as I possible could to my 401K and am thankful I was able to invest it where it would grow rather than in a bank for next to nothing. So now I have about a small nest egg I can draw off of to cover in case I have terrible health issues. And you want to tax that? Many people who lost their jobs have started their own little companies to help offset the lack of income. We are all experiencing high prices at the pump, restaurants and grocery stores. And you want to now tax the small businesses? I hope you will reconsider this idea, sir. Please!”
