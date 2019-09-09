Vaccines are risky medical products with serious impacts including brain damage, paralysis, intussusception, death, and more. As the number of vaccines injected into babies, children, and teens has escalated, more young people have suffered or died after vaccination. In Washington state, parents may opt-out their child who will be a student in public or private preschool, childcare, or K-12 schools from some or all of the state recommended vaccines.
A religious exemption form may be filed for all state-listed vaccines, and no church membership is required. A philosophical exemption may be filed for all vaccines except the MMR. A medical exemption may apply for some.
When schools notify families of vaccination requirements, they should also include exemption information for all families. Neither the highly controversial HPV vaccine that has harmed so many young people, nor the flu vaccine is required. The University of Washington and other colleges allow vaccination exemptions for students. Will the religious rights of daycare center workers and volunteers be honored in Washington state?
If a baby or child suffers serious adverse reactions to vaccination or has regressed developmentally within hours, days or weeks after vaccination, parents should seek medical help first, and later report the reactions to the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS), that is operated by the FDA and CDC. Acute symptoms include body rash or hives, breathing problems, collapse, prolonged screaming, head pain, slurred speech, weakness or paralysis of any body part, jerking, seizures, vision or hearing problems, or other reactions.
A federal Vaccine Injury Compensation Program is available for injuries and deaths after vaccination, and some legal professionals specialize in such cases at no charge. Over $4 Billion has been paid out to victims of vaccine injury and their families by the U.S. government. Vaccine manufacturers are shielded from liability for the harm caused by their products.
Pregnant mothers may decline vaccines for themselves and their babies. Medical providers often push multiple doses at once for babies, although more adverse reactions are reported when more vaccines are combined.
The CDC promotes the Hepatitis B vaccine for newborns, although most are not at risk, plus two more doses by 18 months. At just two months, Rotavirus, Diptheria, Tetanus, Pertussis(DTaP), HIB influenza, Pneumococcal, and polio(IPV) vaccines are recommended, plus repeat doses at four months, six months, and 15 months old (except Rotavirus). An annual flu shot is pushed starting at six months. At 12-18 months, Mumps, Measles, Rubella (MMR), Varicella, and Hepatitis A are added. The U.S. pushes the most vaccines for babies and young children in the developed world and has the highest rate of baby death.
