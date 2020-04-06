All day long from our upstairs windows we are cheering and watching a constant parade of big rigs moving north and south on Interstate 5 carrying everything that people need during this stressful period.
It is a very inspiring sight and we are so thankful to all of the truckers who leave their homes and families to make sure our supply train runs smoothly.
We thank them, and they are our heroes. It is wonderful of Woodland High School to have offered to become a trucker rest stop. This is the best of people being helpful, positive good neighbors.
Mr. Schimelpfenig, whose letters are always thoughtful, uplifting and informed, is right saying that for most people their glass is half full. For those who choose to be negative and seek to place blame, I would caution them that they are "stewing in their own juice," which is good neither for their state of mind nor their health.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.